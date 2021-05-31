ZClassic Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.42 million and $12,463.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,210,072 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

