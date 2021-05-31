Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.94 ($118.75).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZAL shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €87.74 ($103.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,949 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.