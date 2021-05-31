Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trevena by 86.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

