Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

