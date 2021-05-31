Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
