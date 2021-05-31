Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post $104.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $426.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WRI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.77. 521,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,949. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.