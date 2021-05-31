Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.71. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

