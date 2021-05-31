Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Autoliv reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. 428,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,308. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

