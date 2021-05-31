Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vonage reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ VG opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Vonage has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

