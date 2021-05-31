Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.