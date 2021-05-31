Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

PLYA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 710,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,672,663 shares of company stock valued at $45,924,120. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.