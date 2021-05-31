Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Announce $4.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the highest is $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.15. 718,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,522. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

