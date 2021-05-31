Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. CRA International reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $599.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

