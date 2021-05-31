Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

U stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion and a PE ratio of -81.43.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 722,611 shares of company stock worth $69,071,822.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

