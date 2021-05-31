Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $83.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.07. 3,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

