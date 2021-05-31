Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. HSBC raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 196,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,581 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 1,800,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,315. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.