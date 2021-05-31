Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKH shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

SWKH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. SWK has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

