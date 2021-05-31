Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

