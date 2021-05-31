YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Update

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

