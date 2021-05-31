YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Update

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.
YouGov Company Profile
