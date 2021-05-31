Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Shares of YALA opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.50. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YALA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.