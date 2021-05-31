Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.
Shares of YALA opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.50. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
