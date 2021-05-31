Xponance Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $215.08 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

