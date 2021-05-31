Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $346.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.61. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,032 shares of company stock valued at $68,747,405 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

