Xponance Inc. Buys 945 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $6,463,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Xilinx by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

