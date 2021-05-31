Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

