X-CASH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,120.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. X-CASH has a market cap of $12.30 million and $29,120.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009002 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,883,062,020 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

