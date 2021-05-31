Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $451,000.

BSJQ opened at $25.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

