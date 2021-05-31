Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

