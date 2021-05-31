Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.66. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

