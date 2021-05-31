Wrapmanager Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

