Wrapmanager Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.