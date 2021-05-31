Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

