World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 108.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.30. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

