World Asset Management Inc Has $907,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Twitter by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 103,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,444. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

