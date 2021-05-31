World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $253,400,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,300.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

