World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,945 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,470,379 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 55,042 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 496,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Halliburton by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.
In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
