Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

WZZZY remained flat at $$16.60 during midday trading on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

