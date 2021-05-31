Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 100.8% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,120 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $261.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

