WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 29th total of 1,249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.94 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.