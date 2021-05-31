WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

