Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEBJF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webjet in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WEBJF remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Monday. Webjet has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

