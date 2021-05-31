WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $238.03 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $238.03 million and $2.59 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,732,002,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,559,618 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

