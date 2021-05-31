Watkin Jones’ (WJG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

WJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Shares of Watkin Jones stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.94). 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,148. The company has a market cap of £576.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

