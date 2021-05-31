Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470,359 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.73 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

