Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,238 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Avalara worth $73,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

NYSE AVLR opened at $132.17 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.21.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.