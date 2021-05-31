Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 644,677 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,660,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,027,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,325,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

