Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 954,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

