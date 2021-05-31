Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,030 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 7.29% of National CineMedia worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,030,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,793 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

