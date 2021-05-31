Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 54,011 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $60,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,716,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.