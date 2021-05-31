Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 137,163 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

