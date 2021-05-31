VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

