Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the April 29th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $2.03 on Monday. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

